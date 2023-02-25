PDT Partners LLC Sells 58,104 Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

PDT Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 68,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,104 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,628,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,003,000 after buying an additional 1,534,805 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,600,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,425,000 after buying an additional 2,051,696 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,388,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,196,000 after acquiring an additional 166,014 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Valley National Bancorp by 1.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,877,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,286,000 after buying an additional 235,882 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,869,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,476,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VLY opened at $11.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.68. Valley National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $14.03.

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 26.05%. The business had revenue of $518.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.56 million. On average, analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on VLY. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Hovde Group dropped their price target on Valley National Bancorp to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valley National Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending, Commercial Lending, Investment Management, and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

