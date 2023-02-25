Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) CFO Sells $545,291.60 in Stock

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) CFO Mark Spurbeck sold 21,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $545,291.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,736,755.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Mark Spurbeck also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 4th, Mark Spurbeck sold 6,219 shares of Peabody Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total transaction of $153,298.35.
Peabody Energy Price Performance
Shares of BTU stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $26.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,226,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,044,355. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.44. Peabody Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $14.34 and a 1 year high of $33.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.05.
Institutional Trading of Peabody Energy
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Peabody Energy by 323.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Peabody Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 37.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BTU shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Peabody Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.75.
About Peabody Energy
Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following business segments: Powder River Basin, Midwestern U.S., Western U.S., Seaborne Metallurgical, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.
