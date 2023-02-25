Pembina Pipeline Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.49 (NYSE:PBA)

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.49 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Pembina Pipeline has increased its dividend by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Pembina Pipeline has a dividend payout ratio of 254.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Pembina Pipeline to earn $2.28 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $5.73 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 251.3%.

Shares of NYSE PBA traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $33.13. 728,710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 553,284. Pembina Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of $29.64 and a fifty-two week high of $42.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.54 and a 200 day moving average of $34.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.28.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBA. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

