Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.65

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.652 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.
PPL traded down C$0.15 on Friday, reaching C$45.07. The stock had a trading volume of 3,047,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,703,690. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$46.49 and a 200-day moving average of C$46.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$24.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.56. Pembina Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of C$41.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$53.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07.
In other Pembina Pipeline news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 6,450 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.33, for a total transaction of C$305,253.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$670,801.56. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.
