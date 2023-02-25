Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.65

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.652 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

PPL traded down C$0.15 on Friday, reaching C$45.07. The stock had a trading volume of 3,047,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,703,690. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$46.49 and a 200-day moving average of C$46.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$24.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.56. Pembina Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of C$41.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$53.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07.

In other Pembina Pipeline news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 6,450 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.33, for a total transaction of C$305,253.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$670,801.56. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PPL shares. Barclays set a C$52.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline to a “neutral” rating and set a C$52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$51.40.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

