PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) Position Cut by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 13,684 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 286.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,055 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the second quarter worth $102,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the first quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the second quarter worth $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.02% of the company’s stock.

Get PennantPark Floating Rate Capital alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Truist Financial decreased their price target on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Price Performance

NASDAQ:PFLT opened at $10.84 on Friday. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.43 and a 52-week high of $14.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $538.53 million, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.24.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a negative net margin of 11.40% and a positive return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $31.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This is a positive change from PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.07%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s payout ratio is -356.25%.

About PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

(Get Rating)

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd., a traded fund, invests in middle market companies located in the United States. It targets companies operating across a broad range of sectors. It provides debt investment in mezzanine and buyout stage capital requirements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.