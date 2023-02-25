Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Barrington Research

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Barrington Research from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Perdoceo Education’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Perdoceo Education from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Perdoceo Education Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Perdoceo Education stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.59. 499,771 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,406. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.88. The company has a market cap of $912.84 million, a PE ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.17. Perdoceo Education has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $15.65.

Insider Transactions at Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education ( NASDAQ:PRDO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $176.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Perdoceo Education will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Perdoceo Education news, SVP John Robert Kline sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $147,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 151,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,490.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perdoceo Education

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRDO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 642.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 22,322 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 12.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 885,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,160,000 after acquiring an additional 97,699 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 2.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 13,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 60,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 7,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

About Perdoceo Education

(Get Rating)

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

Further Reading

