Permex Petroleum (OTCMKTS:OILCF) Earns Speculative Buy Rating from Taglich Brothers

Taglich Brothers reissued their speculative buy rating on shares of Permex Petroleum (OTCMKTS:OILCF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Permex Petroleum’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Permex Petroleum Stock Down 10.8 %

OTCMKTS OILCF opened at $4.48 on Tuesday. Permex Petroleum has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $22.86.

Permex Petroleum Company Profile

Permex Petroleum Corporation is a junior oil & gas company with assets and operations across the Permian Basin of West Texas and the Delaware Sub-Basin of New Mexico. Permex Petroleum Corporation is based in VANCOUVER, British Columbia.

