Personal Group (LON:PGH) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $203.79

Shares of Personal Group Holdings Plc (LON:PGH – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 203.79 ($2.45) and traded as high as GBX 224.40 ($2.70). Personal Group shares last traded at GBX 220 ($2.65), with a volume of 4,793 shares trading hands.

Personal Group Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £67.50 million, a PE ratio of 4,320.00 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 205.08 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 198.60.

Personal Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Personal Group Holdings Plc provides short-term accident and health insurance services, SaaS products, and salary sacrifice technology products in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Affordable Insurance, Other Owned Benefits, Benefits and Platform, and Pay and Reward segments. It offers insurance products, including hospital plans, convalescence plans, and death benefit plans; and consultancy and software solutions on pay and reward services, as well as a suite of cloud-based Saas tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Personal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.