Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $8.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PSNL. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Personalis from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on Personalis from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Personalis from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Personalis presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $11.67.
Personalis Stock Performance
Shares of Personalis stock opened at $2.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.91. Personalis has a 1 year low of $1.73 and a 1 year high of $10.79.
Institutional Trading of Personalis
About Personalis
Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Personalis (PSNL)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/20 – 2/24
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.