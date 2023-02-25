Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PSNL. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Personalis from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on Personalis from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Personalis from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Personalis presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $11.67.

Personalis Stock Performance

Shares of Personalis stock opened at $2.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.91. Personalis has a 1 year low of $1.73 and a 1 year high of $10.79.

Institutional Trading of Personalis

About Personalis

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Personalis by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,500,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,891,000 after acquiring an additional 53,888 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Personalis by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,538,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,171,000 after acquiring an additional 149,222 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Personalis by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,063,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,130,000 after acquiring an additional 263,211 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in Personalis by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,161,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 50,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its stake in Personalis by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,013,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 86,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

