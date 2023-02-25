PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI) Stock Price Up 0.2%

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI – Get Rating) shares rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $51.51 and last traded at $51.49. Approximately 101,258 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 195,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.40.

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 355.6% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the 4th quarter worth $253,000.

About PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, formerly, PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its assets in a diversified portfolio of debt securities whose interest is, in the opinion of bond counsel for the issuer at the time of issuance, exempt from federal income tax (Municipal Bonds).

