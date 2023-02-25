PIMCO Strategic Income Fund (NYSE:RCS) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.42

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.42 and traded as high as $5.58. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund shares last traded at $5.56, with a volume of 70,958 shares traded.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.27.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.95%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Strategic Income Fund

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,587 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Relaxing Retirement Coach purchased a new position in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 15.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

