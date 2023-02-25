PIMCO Strategic Income Fund (NYSE:RCS) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.42

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.42 and traded as high as $5.58. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund shares last traded at $5.56, with a volume of 70,958 shares traded.
PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.27.
PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.95%.
PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Company Profile
PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.
