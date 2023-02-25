Piper Sandler Raises Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Price Target to $20.00

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CWAN. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Clearwater Analytics from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clearwater Analytics has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Clearwater Analytics Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE CWAN opened at $18.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 10.50 and a current ratio of 10.50. Clearwater Analytics has a 52-week low of $11.23 and a 52-week high of $22.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -450.75 and a beta of 0.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Clearwater Analytics news, insider Scott Stanley Erickson sold 143,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $2,598,598.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,786 shares in the company, valued at $32,326.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Clearwater Analytics news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 174,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total value of $3,439,966.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,501,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,273,756.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Scott Stanley Erickson sold 143,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $2,598,598.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,786 shares in the company, valued at $32,326.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 867,271 shares of company stock worth $16,592,963. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWAN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 17.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the first quarter valued at about $12,870,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the first quarter valued at about $143,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 470,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,877,000 after purchasing an additional 20,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 11.3% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 8,945,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,865,000 after purchasing an additional 908,588 shares in the last quarter. 39.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.

See Also

