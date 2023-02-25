Piper Sandler Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for OLO (NYSE:OLO)

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at Piper Sandler in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.83% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded OLO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OLO currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.58.

OLO opened at $7.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.38 and a 200 day moving average of $7.77. OLO has a 12 month low of $5.74 and a 12 month high of $14.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.75 and a beta of 1.24.

In other news, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 3,909 shares of OLO stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total transaction of $26,307.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,384 shares in the company, valued at $904,404.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other OLO news, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 3,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total value of $26,307.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,404.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 97,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total transaction of $692,459.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,658 shares in the company, valued at $365,738.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 104,874 shares of company stock valued at $740,034. Insiders own 40.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLO. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in OLO during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of OLO by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in OLO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in OLO in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in OLO during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

