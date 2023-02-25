Pirate Chain Price Tops $0.40 (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 24th. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $78.72 million and $114,134.14 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00001738 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.07 or 0.00194416 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00074023 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00053213 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001225 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001825 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 195,362,268 coins. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

