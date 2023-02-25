Pittards (LON:PTD) Trading Down 10.6%

Pittards plc (LON:PTD – Get Rating) shares were down 10.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 39 ($0.47) and last traded at GBX 42 ($0.51). Approximately 17,179 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 12,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 47 ($0.57).

Pittards Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 52.88 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 55.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.50. The firm has a market cap of £4.88 million, a PE ratio of 1,250.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Stephen Yapp sold 15,000 shares of Pittards stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 56 ($0.67), for a total transaction of £8,400 ($10,115.61). 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Pittards

Pittards plc designs, produces, procures, and sells leather products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Far East, and internationally. It is also involved in the production and retail of leather goods and garments, bags, shoes, and gloves; and provision of consultancy and other related services to the leather industry.

