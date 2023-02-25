Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 10.61% and a negative return on equity of 64.13%. The company had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Planet Fitness’s revenue was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. Planet Fitness updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.18-$2.23 EPS.
Shares of Planet Fitness stock opened at $80.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 68.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.92. Planet Fitness has a 52-week low of $54.15 and a 52-week high of $90.76.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 48,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after buying an additional 9,898 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 357.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at $614,000. Pier Capital LLC increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 117,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,250,000 after buying an additional 56,687 shares during the period. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,063,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,576,000 after buying an additional 48,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.
Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.
