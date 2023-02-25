Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 10.61% and a negative return on equity of 64.13%. The company had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Planet Fitness’s revenue was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. Planet Fitness updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.18-$2.23 EPS.

Planet Fitness Price Performance

Shares of Planet Fitness stock opened at $80.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 68.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.92. Planet Fitness has a 52-week low of $54.15 and a 52-week high of $90.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Planet Fitness

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 48,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after buying an additional 9,898 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 357.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at $614,000. Pier Capital LLC increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 117,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,250,000 after buying an additional 56,687 shares during the period. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,063,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,576,000 after buying an additional 48,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Planet Fitness Company Profile

PLNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Planet Fitness to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.46.

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

