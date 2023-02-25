Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PLNT. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Planet Fitness from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Planet Fitness from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Cowen upped their price objective on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $93.46.

Planet Fitness Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of PLNT opened at $80.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.92. Planet Fitness has a 52 week low of $54.15 and a 52 week high of $90.76. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 64.13% and a net margin of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,149,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,155,000 after purchasing an additional 145,821 shares in the last quarter. Teca Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 2nd quarter worth $1,306,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,653,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,457,000 after purchasing an additional 136,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 3rd quarter worth $8,260,000. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

