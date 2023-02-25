Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires 1,890,548 Shares of Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) by 8,402.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,913,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,890,548 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.39% of Cano Health worth $16,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cano Health by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cano Health by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 149,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706 shares in the last quarter. Skaana Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cano Health by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Skaana Management L.P. now owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Lumina Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cano Health by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lumina Fund Management LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Cano Health by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 68,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,113 shares in the last quarter. 25.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CANO. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Cano Health to $4.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. UBS Group lowered Cano Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $1.25 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James lowered Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Cano Health from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen lowered Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.08.

Shares of Cano Health stock opened at $1.56 on Friday. Cano Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $9.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

