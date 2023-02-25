Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $23 Million Stock Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 90.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 342,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,211 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.09% of Equity Residential worth $23,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 1.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,332,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,134,000 after buying an additional 87,840 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 7.9% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,455,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $400,620,000 after purchasing an additional 327,435 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 10.6% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,331,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,191,000 after purchasing an additional 414,645 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 34.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,647,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,002,000 after buying an additional 943,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,319,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,533,000 after buying an additional 112,358 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $63.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.78. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $57.38 and a 1 year high of $94.32. The company has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.81.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.36%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Equity Residential from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $2,510,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at $212,848. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Residential

(Get Rating)

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.