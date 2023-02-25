Point72 Asset Management L.P. Lowers Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lowered its stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 550,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 298,300 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.43% of Alaska Air Group worth $21,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,390,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,871,802 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,432,000 after acquiring an additional 839,832 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 110.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,560,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,453,000 after acquiring an additional 819,223 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 165.4% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,235,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,360,000 after purchasing an additional 769,857 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the first quarter worth about $25,374,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alaska Air Group news, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 1,596 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total transaction of $81,092.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,747 shares in the company, valued at $800,105.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alaska Air Group Trading Down 0.9 %

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALK. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $57.50 to $58.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Susquehanna upped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.32.

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock opened at $47.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.60. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.19 and a 52-week high of $61.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes scheduled air transportation on Alaska’s Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica and Belize.

Featured Articles

