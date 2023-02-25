Point72 Asset Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 633,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,427,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.47% of Denali Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,185,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,336,000 after purchasing an additional 74,918 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 26.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,826,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,108,000 after buying an additional 799,221 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 23.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 905,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,122,000 after buying an additional 169,813 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 13.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 878,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,253,000 after buying an additional 106,027 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $18,992,000. 67.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Transactions at Denali Therapeutics

In other news, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 2,970 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total value of $84,466.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 146,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,403.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 33,815 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $1,017,155.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,239,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,376,583.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 2,970 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total value of $84,466.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 146,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,403.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,020 shares of company stock worth $2,689,975. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Denali Therapeutics Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $25.91 on Friday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.24 and a 1 year high of $39.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.06. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 1.37.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research raised Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen started coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Securities started coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.44.

Denali Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.