Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases 168,200 Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 343,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,200 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $17,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in ALLETE by 1.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in ALLETE during the first quarter worth $204,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in ALLETE by 10.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in ALLETE during the first quarter worth $1,252,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in ALLETE by 11.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALE has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of ALLETE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of ALLETE from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Guggenheim lowered shares of ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of ALLETE from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.80.

NYSE:ALE opened at $61.39 on Friday. ALLETE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.77 and a 52 week high of $68.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.00.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.21). ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $425.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. ALLETE’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.678 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. This is a positive change from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.71%.

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities, Minnesota Power, SWL&P, and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that own and maintain electric transmission assets.

