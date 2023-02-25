Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 132,911 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 132,911 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.22% of Comerica worth $20,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Comerica by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Comerica by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Comerica by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Comerica by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. 81.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CMA opened at $70.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $62.83 and a 12-month high of $97.52. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.13 and its 200-day moving average is $72.88.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.02. Comerica had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 3,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total transaction of $237,343.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,825 shares in the company, valued at $496,587. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMA. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Comerica from $77.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Comerica from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comerica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.33.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

