Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes $20.96 Million Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 316,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,963,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DAR. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 3.8% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the third quarter worth approximately $351,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 28.1% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 362,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,958,000 after purchasing an additional 79,492 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 19.0% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 26,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 4,288 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DAR opened at $66.97 on Friday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.71 and a 52-week high of $87.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.89 and its 200-day moving average is $70.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.25.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DAR shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.82.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

