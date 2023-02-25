Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Acquires 1,121 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 1,345.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Steven L. Begleiter sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.73, for a total value of $348,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,977,456.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MarketAxess Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MKTX shares. Citigroup raised their price target on MarketAxess from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on MarketAxess from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on MarketAxess from $238.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $265.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $297.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $321.09.

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $346.62 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.44 and a fifty-two week high of $390.13. The firm has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.12 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $328.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.93.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.84% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $177.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

MarketAxess Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.31%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

Featured Articles

