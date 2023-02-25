Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Acquires New Position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SEE. CX Institutional bought a new position in Sealed Air in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 6.8% during the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 31,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Sealed Air in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sealed Air in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Sealed Air from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Sealed Air from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Sealed Air from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.82.

Sealed Air Stock Performance

NYSE:SEE opened at $49.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.24. Sealed Air Co. has a 1 year low of $41.24 and a 1 year high of $70.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.86.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 254.05%. Sealed Air’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 23.95%.

About Sealed Air

(Get Rating)

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food segment and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.