Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Acquires Shares of 14,580 Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 179.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 231.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Camden Property Trust

In other Camden Property Trust news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $149,943.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,164,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $149,943.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,164,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $143,864.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,066,375.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,902 shares of company stock worth $1,452,378. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Camden Property Trust Trading Down 1.4 %

CPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $154.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.62.

Shares of CPT opened at $116.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.79. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $107.90 and a fifty-two week high of $175.69.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 62.77%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

