Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Invests $1.44 Million in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 295,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $145,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 262.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 7,926 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 39,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.42.

Insider Activity

SoFi Technologies Trading Down 2.6 %

In other news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 132,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.29 per share, with a total value of $568,854.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,768,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,458,091.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 132,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.29 per share, for a total transaction of $568,854.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,768,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,458,091.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Robert S. Lavet sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $1,612,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,253,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,101,348.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 1,040,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,577,304. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SoFi Technologies stock opened at $6.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.60. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.24 and a 12-month high of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $443.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.84 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.17% and a negative net margin of 19.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SoFi Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Featured Articles

