Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Purchases 211 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 155.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of DFS opened at $112.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $87.64 and a 1 year high of $124.72.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 28.89%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 15.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DFS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays lowered Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Discover Financial Services

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $135,684.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,596 shares in the company, valued at $5,422,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,493 shares in the company, valued at $13,510,174. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $135,684.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,422,739.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

