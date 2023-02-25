Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Raises Stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,680,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,399,000 after acquiring an additional 673,725 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,163,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,242,000 after acquiring an additional 27,042 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,151,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,929,000 after acquiring an additional 324,418 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 154.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,129,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,801,000 after acquiring an additional 685,845 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 124.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 884,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,737,000 after acquiring an additional 490,900 shares during the period. 87.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRPT stock opened at $123.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.28 and a 1-year high of $134.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.65.

Several brokerages recently commented on SRPT. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $150.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $152.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $114.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.79.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

