Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Raises Dividend to $0.19 Per Share

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Power Integrations has increased its dividend payment by an average of 27.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Power Integrations has a payout ratio of 26.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Power Integrations to earn $2.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.2%.

Shares of POWI stock opened at $82.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.82. Power Integrations has a 12 month low of $59.16 and a 12 month high of $98.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15 and a beta of 1.20.

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $124.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.55 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 26.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Power Integrations will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on POWI. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Power Integrations from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Northland Securities lowered Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet downgraded Power Integrations from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Power Integrations from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.14.

In other news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 11,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total transaction of $984,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 604,324 shares in the company, valued at $50,612,135. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 11,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total transaction of $984,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 604,324 shares in the company, valued at $50,612,135. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP David Mh Matthews sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total value of $383,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 101,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,758,497.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,535 shares of company stock worth $3,542,408 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Power Integrations in the first quarter worth $27,617,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Power Integrations in the first quarter worth $1,109,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Power Integrations by 158.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 71,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 43,601 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in Power Integrations by 222.0% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 30,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 21,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Power Integrations by 179.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations, Inc designs and develops mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. Its products include AC-DC Conversion, LED Drivers, Gate Drivers, Motor Drivers, and Automotive Solutions. The company was founded by Steven J.

