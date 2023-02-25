Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Lowered to Neutral at CIBC

CIBC cut shares of Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Primo Water from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Primo Water has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.00.

NYSE:PRMW opened at $15.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.68 and a beta of 1.07. Primo Water has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $16.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from Primo Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is -147.37%.

In other news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 3,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $60,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,268,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,300,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 47,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $762,556.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,268,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,313,007.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 3,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $60,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,268,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,300,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,853 shares of company stock worth $2,280,980 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRMW. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Primo Water by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 46,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Primo Water by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Primo Water by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 141,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Primo Water by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 195,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Primo Water by 7.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Nursery, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, Clear Mountain Natural Spring Water, Earth2O, Renü, and Water Event Pure Water Solutions brands in the United States; Canadian Springs and Labrador Source brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

