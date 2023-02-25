Principal Street Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Principal Street Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MET. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1,065.8% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in MetLife in the third quarter worth $31,000. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at MetLife

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $2,113,343.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,645,522.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $215,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,321,738.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $2,113,343.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,645,522.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,401 shares of company stock worth $2,706,824. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MetLife Price Performance

NYSE:MET traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.84. The stock had a trading volume of 5,222,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,850,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.13. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.41 and a 52 week high of $77.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.09.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.19). MetLife had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on MET. Citigroup increased their target price on MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on MetLife from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MetLife currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.36.

About MetLife

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

