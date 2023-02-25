Principal Street Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Principal Street Partners LLC grew its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,652 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in SAP by 9.7% in the third quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 56,149 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SAP by 24.1% in the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 46,835 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 9,090 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SAP in the third quarter worth $2,402,000. PFS Investments Inc. increased its stake in SAP by 6.3% in the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 38,542 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of SAP by 221.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,464 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 5,831 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SAP traded down $2.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 991,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $133.50 billion, a PE ratio of 54.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.81. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $78.22 and a fifty-two week high of $123.28.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SAP. Barclays raised SAP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on SAP from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on SAP from €115.00 ($122.34) to €120.00 ($127.66) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com downgraded SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on SAP from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.07.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.

