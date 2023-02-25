Principal Street Partners LLC Invests $201,000 in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Principal Street Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 476 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 57.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 37.5% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 41.1% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the third quarter valued at $48,000. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at MSCI

In other news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.89, for a total transaction of $503,901.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,831,327.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSCI Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have commented on MSCI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $518.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $539.00 to $549.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on MSCI from $444.00 to $498.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on MSCI from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MSCI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $558.10.

MSCI stock traded down $9.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $518.16. The company had a trading volume of 298,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,535. The company has a market capitalization of $41.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.34 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $509.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $480.98. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $376.41 and a 1-year high of $572.50.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $576.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.53 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.24% and a net margin of 38.72%. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 51.49%.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

