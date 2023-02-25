Principal Street Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Principal Street Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,028 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in BHP Group in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 994.7% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CLSA lowered shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($32.51) to GBX 2,550 ($30.71) in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.49) to GBX 2,300 ($27.70) in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BHP Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,211.50.

BHP Group Stock Performance

BHP Group Company Profile

Shares of NYSE BHP traded down $2.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.43. 4,344,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,031,504. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.69. BHP Group Limited has a 1 year low of $46.92 and a 1 year high of $79.66.

(Get Rating)

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.