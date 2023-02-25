Principal Street Partners LLC Sells 1,624 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Principal Street Partners LLC decreased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,861 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,624 shares during the quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 271.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 313.6% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 396.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 313 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NVIDIA Trading Down 1.6 %

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total value of $48,579.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,417 shares in the company, valued at $400,738.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $418,717.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at $9,505,428.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director John Dabiri sold 293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total transaction of $48,579.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,738.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 262,060 shares of company stock worth $43,817,257. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded down $3.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $232.86. 58,971,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,120,936. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $289.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $184.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.63. The firm has a market cap of $579.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.79.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.20%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Further Reading

