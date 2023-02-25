Principal Street Partners LLC Sells 169 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Principal Street Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,432 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GRMN. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 9.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,116 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 17.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,329 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,475,149 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $174,989,000 after acquiring an additional 11,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 378.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,785 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after acquiring an additional 29,893 shares in the last quarter. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GRMN stock traded down $2.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.30. 1,390,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872,714. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $76.37 and a 1 year high of $121.74. The stock has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.47.

Insider Activity at Garmin

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 20.03%. Garmin’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total value of $167,049.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,054,166.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 20.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on GRMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Garmin from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.17.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

