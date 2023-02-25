Principal Street Partners LLC Sells 60 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Principal Street Partners LLC lowered its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 998 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth about $40,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on COST. Tigress Financial dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $678.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $510.00 target price for the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $554.46.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of COST stock traded down $4.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $488.61. 1,587,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,621,533. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $486.10 and its 200-day moving average is $498.65. The company has a market cap of $216.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The retailer reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $54.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.67 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 2.55%. Analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

