Principal Street Partners LLC Takes $112,000 Position in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO)

Principal Street Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Pearson by 650.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 9,314 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pearson by 5.6% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Pearson by 10.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pearson by 4.9% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pearson by 61.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 52,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 20,076 shares during the last quarter. 2.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Pearson stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,626. Pearson plc has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $12.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.
