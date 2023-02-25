Principal Street Partners LLC Takes $112,000 Position in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO)

Principal Street Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Pearson by 650.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 9,314 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pearson by 5.6% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Pearson by 10.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pearson by 4.9% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pearson by 61.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 52,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 20,076 shares during the last quarter. 2.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pearson alerts:

Pearson Price Performance

Shares of Pearson stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,626. Pearson plc has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $12.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pearson Profile

Several research firms recently weighed in on PSO. Bank of America cut shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 900 ($10.84) to GBX 940 ($11.32) in a research report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Pearson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 1,060 ($12.76) to GBX 1,200 ($14.45) in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,015.43.

(Get Rating)

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.