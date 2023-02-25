Principal Street Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Principal Street Partners LLC decreased its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 601 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in BlackRock by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 124,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $68,650,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth $515,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in BlackRock by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 747,610 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $411,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank OH grew its position in BlackRock by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 431 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on BLK. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Bank of America cut their price target on BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BlackRock from $785.00 to $828.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $738.80.

BlackRock Price Performance

BLK traded down $8.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $683.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 553,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,763. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $728.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $686.68. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $503.12 and a 1 year high of $788.65. The company has a market cap of $102.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.26.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.99 by $0.94. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.83 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total value of $294,941.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,295,024.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 650 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $728.66, for a total transaction of $473,629.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,226,056.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total transaction of $294,941.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,295,024.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,264 shares of company stock valued at $3,182,738 in the last ninety days. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Featured Articles

