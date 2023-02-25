Prom Price Hits $5.65 on Top Exchanges (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One Prom token can now be bought for about $5.65 or 0.00024624 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Prom has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Prom has a total market cap of $103.08 million and approximately $5.30 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Prom Profile

Prom (PROM) is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.13042028 USD and is down -4.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $3,397,844.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

