Prom Price Reaches $5.17 (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. One Prom token can currently be purchased for $5.17 or 0.00022375 BTC on major exchanges. Prom has a market capitalization of $94.41 million and $3.44 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Prom has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Prom alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00010187 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00032447 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00043288 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00022750 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004261 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000168 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.35 or 0.00217796 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23,119.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

About Prom

PROM is a token. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official website is prom.io. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.39136455 USD and is up 0.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $3,235,500.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.