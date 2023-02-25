Prom (PROM) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.87 Million

Prom (PROM) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 25th. Prom has a total market capitalization of $94.89 million and $2.87 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Prom has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. One Prom token can now be purchased for $5.20 or 0.00022576 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00010282 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00032976 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00042903 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00022375 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004321 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000174 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.28 or 0.00218310 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,031.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

About Prom

Prom is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official website is prom.io. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.13042028 USD and is down -4.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $3,397,844.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

