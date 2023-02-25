Prometeus (PROM) Price Down 0% This Week

Prometeus (PROM) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. Prometeus has a market cap of $99.48 million and $741,705.48 worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prometeus coin can now be bought for approximately $5.17 or 0.00022405 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Prometeus has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Prometeus Coin Profile

Prometeus’ launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins. The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io.

Prometeus Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prometeus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prometeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

