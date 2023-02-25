ProShares Ultra Yen (NYSEARCA:YCL) Stock Price Down 2.7%

ProShares Ultra Yen (NYSEARCA:YCL – Get Rating) shares fell 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $31.53 and last traded at $31.56. 9,245 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 32,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.43.

ProShares Ultra Yen Trading Down 2.7 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.65.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra Yen

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Yen stock. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Yen (NYSEARCA:YCL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 77,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,679,000. IMC Chicago LLC owned approximately 17.22% of ProShares Ultra Yen as of its most recent SEC filing.

