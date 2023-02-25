ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TTT) Trading Down 3%

ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TTT – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $69.44 and last traded at $69.88. Approximately 55,596 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 100,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.03.

ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury Trading Up 4.4 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury during the second quarter worth approximately $256,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury during the third quarter worth approximately $351,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury by 2,111.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury by 3.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

