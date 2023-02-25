Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Upgraded to Outperform by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $85.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

PB has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson restated a neutral rating on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.27.

NYSE PB opened at $74.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.87. Prosperity Bancshares has a 12 month low of $64.69 and a 12 month high of $78.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.98.

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $346.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.52 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 42.30% and a return on equity of 7.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 38.39%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PB. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 166.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

