Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.76 EPS

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.76, Briefing.com reports. Prothena had a negative net margin of 216.95% and a negative return on equity of 28.05%. The business had revenue of $49.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.71) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4058.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Prothena Stock Up 7.1 %

PRTA stock traded up $3.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.52. 730,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,346. Prothena has a 1-year low of $21.06 and a 1-year high of $66.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.33.

Get Prothena alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prothena news, insider Lars Ekman sold 15,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total transaction of $886,387.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,603.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Prothena news, insider Lars Ekman sold 15,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total transaction of $886,387.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,603.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Malecek sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $311,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,134.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,834 shares of company stock valued at $4,019,687. 31.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prothena

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRTA. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Prothena in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prothena by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Prothena in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Prothena by 170.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 5,226 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Prothena in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRTA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Prothena from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Prothena from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Prothena in a research note on Friday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Prothena in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Prothena from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.38.

Prothena Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.