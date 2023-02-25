PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.14.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of PubMatic to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Vertical Research lowered shares of PubMatic to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of PubMatic from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of PubMatic from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $22.00 price target on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

Get PubMatic alerts:

PubMatic Price Performance

PUBM opened at $15.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.44. PubMatic has a 1-year low of $12.19 and a 1-year high of $31.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $798.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of PubMatic

In related news, insider Jeffrey K. Hirsch sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total transaction of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,501.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other PubMatic news, Director Susan Daimler sold 15,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $247,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jeffrey K. Hirsch sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total transaction of $69,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,662 shares in the company, valued at $106,501.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 43,378 shares of company stock valued at $612,654 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PUBM. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 41.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PubMatic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.