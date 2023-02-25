PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.14.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of PubMatic to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Vertical Research lowered shares of PubMatic to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of PubMatic from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of PubMatic from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $22.00 price target on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.
PubMatic Price Performance
PUBM opened at $15.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.44. PubMatic has a 1-year low of $12.19 and a 1-year high of $31.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $798.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.93.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of PubMatic
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PUBM. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 41.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PubMatic Company Profile
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PubMatic (PUBM)
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
- Analysts Holding As Pfizer Waits On Two Phase 3 Studies
Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.